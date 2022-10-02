Urban Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP)

Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP – Get Rating) (TSE:BIP.UN) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $192,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 108,903 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,622,000 after acquiring an additional 3,810 shares during the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,659,851 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,196,578,000 after acquiring an additional 1,584,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 55.6% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,030,320 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $123,578,000 after acquiring an additional 725,690 shares during the last quarter. 55.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Stock Up 0.6 %

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners stock opened at $35.90 on Friday. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a 12-month low of $35.03 and a 12-month high of $46.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.78 and its 200 day moving average is $40.78. The company has a market capitalization of $16.44 billion, a PE ratio of 52.03 and a beta of 0.74.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Cuts Dividend

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners ( NYSE:BIP Get Rating ) (TSE:BIP.UN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.53). Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 2.75%. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s payout ratio is 208.70%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on BIP. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.50 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, TD Securities initiated coverage on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.80.

About Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Utilities segment operates approximately 61,000 kilometers (km) of operational electricity transmission and distribution lines; 5,300 km of electricity transmission lines; 4,200 km of natural gas pipelines; 7.3 million electricity and natural gas connections; and 360,000 long-term contracted sub-metering services.

