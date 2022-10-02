Trust Co. of Vermont Takes $119,000 Position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,042 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCHP. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Microchip Technology during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 1,083.3% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 355 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Stock Down 1.5 %

NASDAQ:MCHP opened at $61.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.72 billion, a PE ratio of 22.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $67.16 and a 200-day moving average of $66.75. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 52 week low of $54.33 and a 52 week high of $90.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

Microchip Technology ( NASDAQ:MCHP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 44.90% and a net margin of 21.34%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were issued a $0.301 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 44.12%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MCHP shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Microchip Technology from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. B. Riley upped their target price on Microchip Technology from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Mizuho upped their target price on Microchip Technology from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Microchip Technology from $76.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on Microchip Technology from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.73.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,379 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.21, for a total value of $162,271.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,410,063.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,379 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.21, for a total value of $162,271.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,410,063.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.21, for a total value of $68,210.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,570,289.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

Further Reading

