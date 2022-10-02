Trust Co. of Vermont Sells 1,995 Shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Trust Co. of Vermont cut its stake in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) by 43.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,608 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,995 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Masco were worth $132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hills Bank & Trust Co grew its position in shares of Masco by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 33,083 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,687,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Camden Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Masco by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 7,886 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. grew its position in shares of Masco by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 15,580 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $795,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Tobam grew its position in shares of Masco by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 1,129 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its position in Masco by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 8,480 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MAS opened at $46.69 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.59. Masco Co. has a twelve month low of $45.27 and a twelve month high of $71.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.53 billion, a PE ratio of 12.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.23.

Masco ( NYSE:MAS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The construction company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.05). Masco had a negative return on equity of 686.15% and a net margin of 9.83%. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. Masco’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Masco Co. will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Masco’s payout ratio is 31.11%.

In other Masco news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.02, for a total transaction of $520,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 288,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,997,105.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on MAS shares. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Masco from $81.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Masco from $58.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Masco from $68.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Masco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Masco from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Masco currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.93.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

