Trust Co. of Vermont Purchases Shares of 2,900 CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ)

Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of CBIZ by 14.3% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,923,896 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $122,716,000 after purchasing an additional 364,887 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CBIZ by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,551,939 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $107,105,000 after purchasing an additional 23,498 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CBIZ by 76.1% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,626,158 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,248,000 after purchasing an additional 702,855 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CBIZ by 317.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,237,443 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,935,000 after purchasing an additional 941,076 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of CBIZ by 4.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 621,754 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,095,000 after purchasing an additional 25,797 shares during the period. 89.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CBZ opened at $42.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. CBIZ, Inc. has a one year low of $32.17 and a one year high of $48.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 22.28 and a beta of 0.73.

CBIZ ( NYSE:CBZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.11. CBIZ had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 14.56%. The business had revenue of $361.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.80 million. On average, analysts anticipate that CBIZ, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CBIZ news, insider Ware H. Grove sold 935 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.22, for a total transaction of $43,215.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 257,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,917,549.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Chris Spurio sold 13,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.25, for a total transaction of $598,295.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 163,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,402,357. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ware H. Grove sold 935 shares of CBIZ stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.22, for a total transaction of $43,215.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 257,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,917,549.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,180 shares of company stock worth $2,117,131 over the last three months. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

CBIZ, Inc provides financial, insurance, and advisory services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices. The Financial Services segment offers accounting and tax, financial advisory, valuation, risk and advisory, and government healthcare consulting services.

