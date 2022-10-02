Trust Co. of Vermont Makes New $136,000 Investment in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW)

Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,751 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $136,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 27.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 631,797 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,165,000 after acquiring an additional 136,826 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 8.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 167,563 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,161,000 after acquiring an additional 12,451 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 133.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 151,057 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,667,000 after acquiring an additional 86,298 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 35.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 122,435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,078,000 after acquiring an additional 31,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 105,289 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,527,000 after acquiring an additional 1,490 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF alerts:

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PKW opened at $74.22 on Friday. Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF has a 52 week low of $73.80 and a 52 week high of $98.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $82.12 and a 200 day moving average of $83.87.

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Dividend Announcement

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th were paid a $0.274 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 19th.

(Get Rating)

PowerShares Buyback Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Share BuyBack Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to track the performance of companies that meet the requirements to be classified as BuyBack Achievers. To become eligible for inclusion in the Index, a company must be incorporated in the United States, trade on a United States exchange and must have repurchased at least 5% or more of its outstanding shares for the trailing 12 months.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.