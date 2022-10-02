Trust Co. of Vermont Invests $129,000 in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,442 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $129,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 313.1% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 409 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in First American Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in First American Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $153,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in First American Financial by 99.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,676 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 1,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in First American Financial by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,846 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.23% of the company’s stock.

Get First American Financial alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

FAF has been the topic of several research reports. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of First American Financial from $81.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of First American Financial from $87.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of First American Financial from $86.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.68.

First American Financial Trading Up 0.3 %

First American Financial stock opened at $46.10 on Friday. First American Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $44.34 and a 1 year high of $81.54. The company has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $53.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.05.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.61. First American Financial had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that First American Financial Co. will post 6.38 EPS for the current year.

First American Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.51%. This is an increase from First American Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 7th. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.30%.

First American Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First American Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First American Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.