Trust Co. of Vermont Invests $111,000 in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCZ. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 99.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 44,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,282,000 after acquiring an additional 22,400 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 182.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 322,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,584,000 after purchasing an additional 208,500 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 17,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 3,773 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 59,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 128,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,417,000 after purchasing an additional 17,578 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

SCZ opened at $48.78 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.40. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $47.91 and a 1 year high of $77.51.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Profile

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. is a Canada-based company engaged in the operation, exploration and commercial exploitation of mining concessions in Mexico, with a primary focus on silver, but also, including gold, lead and zinc. The Company is focused on its producing property, the Rosario Mine. In addition, the Company is also exploring three other mineral properties, being the San Felipe Project, which is an advanced-stage project; the Gavilanes Project, which is an exploration project, and the El Gachi Property, which is an early-stage exploration project.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.