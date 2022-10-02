Tri City Bankshares (OTCMKTS:TRCY) Stock Price Down 1.4%

Tri City Bankshares Co. (OTCMKTS:TRCY – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 1.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $17.00 and last traded at $17.00. Approximately 325 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 1,203 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.25.

Tri City Bankshares Trading Down 1.4 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.87 and its 200-day moving average is $18.67.

Get Tri City Bankshares alerts:

Tri City Bankshares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th.

Tri City Bankshares Company Profile

Tri City Bankshares Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Southeastern Wisconsin. The company accepts checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, youth and health savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tri City Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tri City Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.