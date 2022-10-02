Tradewinds Capital Management LLC Has $46,000 Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Tradewinds Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 82.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,378 shares during the quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $46,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 162.6% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 30,497,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,943,993,000 after purchasing an additional 18,882,699 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,433,269,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 2.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 150,518,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,400,600,000 after purchasing an additional 4,206,711 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 426.5% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,652,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,155,000 after purchasing an additional 3,768,579 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 37.6% during the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 5,414,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,817,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480,867 shares during the period. 68.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AbbVie alerts:

AbbVie Stock Down 6.0 %

Shares of NYSE:ABBV opened at $134.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $237.30 billion, a PE ratio of 19.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.72. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.86 and a 1 year high of $175.91. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $141.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $149.13.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.42 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $14.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.64 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 158.41% and a net margin of 22.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.11 EPS. Analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 79.89%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ABBV has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group lowered their target price on AbbVie from $154.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Argus lowered their target price on AbbVie from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Barclays lowered their target price on AbbVie to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Atlantic Securities lowered their price target on AbbVie from $178.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on AbbVie from $191.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.35.

AbbVie Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.