T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Shares Sold by UMB Bank n.a.

UMB Bank n.a. cut its position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,895 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,750 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $3,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 75,941 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $11,482,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 15,092 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,968,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $973,000. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,343 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the period. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $120,000. 74.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,891 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.91, for a total transaction of $1,509,086.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 136,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,311,793.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,891 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.91, for a total value of $1,509,086.81. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 136,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,311,793.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 959 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.57, for a total value of $119,462.63. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,517,636.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Performance

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $135.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $118.00 to $100.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $117.00 to $94.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. UBS Group reduced their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $88.00 to $84.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, TheStreet cut T. Rowe Price Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.30.

T. Rowe Price Group stock opened at $105.01 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $120.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $125.27. The company has a market capitalization of $23.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.14, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.29. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $104.72 and a fifty-two week high of $223.36.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.24 by ($0.45). The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 28.18% and a net margin of 33.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.31 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T. Rowe Price Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is 46.33%.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Further Reading

