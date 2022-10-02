Spring Valley Acquisition (OTCMKTS:SVSVU) Trading Up 1.4%

Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:SVSVU – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 1.4% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $11.25 and last traded at $11.15. Approximately 2,900 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 5,602 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.00.

Spring Valley Acquisition Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.23.

Get Spring Valley Acquisition alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Spring Valley Acquisition stock. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:SVSVU – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 42,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $491,000.

About Spring Valley Acquisition

Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Spring Valley Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spring Valley Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.