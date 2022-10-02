Shufro Rose & Co. LLC Trims Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC cut its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 429,292 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 849 shares during the period. Cisco Systems accounts for 1.6% of Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $18,305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 189.7% during the second quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 678 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 564.6% during the first quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 545 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 48.2% in the first quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 781 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. 71.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cisco Systems Stock Down 1.4 %

Cisco Systems stock opened at $40.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $164.35 billion, a PE ratio of 14.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.43. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $39.96 and a one year high of $64.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.72 and a 200 day moving average of $46.86.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $13.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.78 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 22.91%. Cisco Systems’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 4th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.90%.

Insider Activity at Cisco Systems

In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 19,168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total value of $848,759.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,158 shares in the company, valued at $1,689,636.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 19,168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total value of $848,759.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,158 shares in the company, valued at $1,689,636.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Maria Martinez sold 2,831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.39, for a total value of $136,992.09. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 278,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,453,000.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 56,317 shares of company stock worth $2,612,042. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CSCO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays downgraded Cisco Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Citigroup boosted their target price on Cisco Systems from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Cisco Systems from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Cisco Systems from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, KGI Securities raised Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.68.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

