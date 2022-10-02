Shufro Rose & Co. LLC Sells 554 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC lowered its stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,057 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 554 shares during the quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 61.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,133 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Consolidated Edison in the 2nd quarter worth about $89,000. G&S Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 8,878 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $844,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,044 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $670,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

Consolidated Edison Stock Performance

NYSE:ED opened at $85.76 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $97.67 and a 200 day moving average of $95.50. The company has a market capitalization of $30.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.77, a PEG ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 0.25. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.52 and a 1-year high of $102.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Consolidated Edison Dividend Announcement

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.09. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.83% and a net margin of 11.16%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.15%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Consolidated Edison from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Consolidated Edison from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on Consolidated Edison from $100.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.82.

Consolidated Edison Profile

(Get Rating)

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,555 customers in parts of Manhattan.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.