Shufro Rose & Co. LLC Sells 500 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC decreased its position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,403 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $468,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VLO. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in Valero Energy by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 54,546 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,649,000 after purchasing an additional 5,536 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA purchased a new position in Valero Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $300,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Valero Energy by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 53,995 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,056,000 after purchasing an additional 2,284 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its stake in Valero Energy by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 542,772 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,319,000 after purchasing an additional 40,327 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Valero Energy by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.78% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Price Performance

Shares of VLO stock opened at $106.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $42.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.15, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $111.53 and its 200 day moving average is $112.36. Valero Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $65.13 and a twelve month high of $146.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $11.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.33 by $5.03. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 34.65% and a net margin of 4.54%. The company had revenue of $51.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 27.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 4th were issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 3rd. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on VLO. Cowen reduced their target price on Valero Energy to $127.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. StockNews.com raised Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Valero Energy to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Barclays boosted their target price on Valero Energy from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Valero Energy from $150.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.23.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

