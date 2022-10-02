Short Interest in MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT) Expands By 35.7%

MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,900 shares, a growth of 35.7% from the August 31st total of 29,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 42,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

MiX Telematics Price Performance

Shares of MiX Telematics stock opened at $7.60 on Friday. MiX Telematics has a 1 year low of $6.75 and a 1 year high of $13.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.24. The company has a market capitalization of $184.22 million, a P/E ratio of 27.14 and a beta of 0.87.

MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.08. The company had revenue of $35.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.68 million. MiX Telematics had a return on equity of 6.61% and a net margin of 4.25%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MiX Telematics will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MiX Telematics Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. This is an increase from MiX Telematics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. MiX Telematics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.29%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN grew its holdings in shares of MiX Telematics by 1.0% during the first quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 2,412,390 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,043,000 after buying an additional 24,399 shares in the last quarter. Kopion Asset Management LLC grew its stake in MiX Telematics by 0.6% in the second quarter. Kopion Asset Management LLC now owns 560,824 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,565,000 after purchasing an additional 3,578 shares in the last quarter. Harber Asset Management LLC grew its stake in MiX Telematics by 77.0% in the first quarter. Harber Asset Management LLC now owns 382,424 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,287,000 after purchasing an additional 166,340 shares in the last quarter. Meros Investment Management LP grew its stake in MiX Telematics by 7.4% in the first quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 282,070 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,162,000 after purchasing an additional 19,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in MiX Telematics by 9.7% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 119,580 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 10,575 shares in the last quarter. 35.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on MiX Telematics in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on MiX Telematics from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th.

About MiX Telematics

MiX Telematics Limited provides fleet and mobile asset management solutions through software-as-a-service (Saas) delivery model. The company offers MiX Fleet Manager, a web-based application, which provides commercial fleet management solution that gives user live and historical views of driver and vehicle performance information, including vehicle tracking and status information, as well as alerts and notifications; MiX Asset Manager, a portfolio of asset tracking products comprising generators, light towers, storage tanks, and pumps; and Matrix, a mobile asset management solutions that offers real-time and historical vehicle tracking and positioning, unauthorized vehicle use alerts, panic emergency response, crash alerts, driver behavior alerts, fuel tax logbooks, and vehicle maintenance notifications for entry-level fleets and consumers.

