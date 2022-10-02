Short Interest in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. (NASDAQ:IEA) Expands By 34.7%

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. (NASDAQ:IEA – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200,000 shares, a growth of 34.7% from the August 31st total of 890,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,150,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Stock Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ:IEA opened at $13.54 on Friday. Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives has a 1 year low of $6.38 and a 1 year high of $14.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.62.

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives had a negative return on equity of 387.42% and a negative net margin of 3.42%. The business had revenue of $680.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $500.30 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Quadrant LLC CA bought a new stake in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives by 170.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 3,228 shares in the last quarter. 85.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. DA Davidson lowered Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Sidoti lowered Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th.

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified infrastructure construction company in the United States. The company engages in providing engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) services for the renewable energy, traditional power, and civil infrastructure industries.

Featured Articles

