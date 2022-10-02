Short Interest in General Motors (NYSE:GM) Increases By 17.7%

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,680,000 shares, a growth of 17.7% from the August 31st total of 22,660,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,770,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on General Motors from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on General Motors from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of General Motors in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research lifted their target price on General Motors from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.28.

Get General Motors alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On General Motors

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of General Motors by 218,225.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,682,486 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $802,201,000 after buying an additional 13,676,219 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of General Motors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $711,435,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of General Motors by 198.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,456,923 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $300,352,000 after buying an additional 6,290,657 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of General Motors by 191.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,897,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $219,049,000 after buying an additional 4,528,500 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of General Motors by 2.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 105,196,379 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,601,291,000 after buying an additional 2,472,288 shares during the period. 79.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

General Motors Trading Down 3.5 %

Shares of GM stock opened at $32.09 on Friday. General Motors has a 12-month low of $30.33 and a 12-month high of $67.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.23.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.25). General Motors had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 6.66%. The firm had revenue of $35.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.35 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that General Motors will post 6.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. General Motors’s payout ratio is currently 6.83%.

About General Motors

(Get Rating)

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.