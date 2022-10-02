Sawtooth Solutions LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,803 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 295 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Armstrong World Industries were worth $285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 88,822 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,314,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Armstrong World Industries in the first quarter worth approximately $1,350,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 8.1% in the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 27,401 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,466,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064 shares during the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 0.8% in the first quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 420,591 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,857,000 after purchasing an additional 3,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Armstrong World Industries in the first quarter worth approximately $8,842,000.

Shares of AWI stock opened at $79.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.86, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.23. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $73.25 and a one year high of $118.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $86.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Armstrong World Industries ( NYSE:AWI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $321.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.19 million. Armstrong World Industries had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 41.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Armstrong World Industries, Inc. will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 4th were issued a $0.231 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.06%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AWI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $86.00 to $82.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.80.

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments.

