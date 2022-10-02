Sawtooth Solutions LLC Acquires 118 Shares of UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,407 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in UniFirst were worth $242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UniFirst by 488.2% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 200 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in UniFirst by 187.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 273 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in UniFirst by 79.9% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 277 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in UniFirst in the first quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in UniFirst in the first quarter valued at about $103,000. 77.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of UNF opened at $168.23 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $183.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $175.44. The stock has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.56 and a beta of 0.95. UniFirst Co. has a 52 week low of $154.72 and a 52 week high of $227.07.

UniFirst ( NYSE:UNF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The textile maker reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $511.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $500.61 million. UniFirst had a return on equity of 6.86% and a net margin of 5.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that UniFirst Co. will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 6th. UniFirst’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.37%.

In related news, VP David Martin Katz sold 1,265 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $246,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,713 shares in the company, valued at $724,035. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded UniFirst from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th.

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

