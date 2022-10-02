Sandy Spring Bank Sells 394 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Sandy Spring Bank trimmed its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,732 shares of the company’s stock after selling 394 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $1,858,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Eli Lilly and by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,481,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,183,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219,424 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in Eli Lilly and by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 22,358,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,402,838,000 after purchasing an additional 3,242,548 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in Eli Lilly and by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,839,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,532,024,000 after purchasing an additional 2,063,557 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter worth $2,213,765,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Eli Lilly and by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,504,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,148,979,000 after purchasing an additional 521,295 shares during the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

Insider Activity at Eli Lilly and

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 177,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.28, for a total value of $58,539,818.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 103,983,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,343,772,766.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Jackson P. Tai bought 656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $304.19 per share, with a total value of $199,548.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,857 shares in the company, valued at $19,120,470.83. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 177,243 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.28, for a total transaction of $58,539,818.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 103,983,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,343,772,766.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 387,899 shares of company stock valued at $128,861,605. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Eli Lilly and Stock Performance

Shares of LLY opened at $323.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $313.54 and a 200-day moving average of $306.87. The company has a market cap of $307.24 billion, a PE ratio of 51.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.38. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $224.22 and a one year high of $341.70.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.61). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 19.58% and a return on equity of 85.58%. The business had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.87 EPS. Eli Lilly and’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on LLY shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $412.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Barclays increased their price target on Eli Lilly and from $333.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Citigroup increased their price target on Eli Lilly and from $285.00 to $370.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. UBS Group upgraded Eli Lilly and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $335.00 to $363.00 in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Eli Lilly and from $369.00 to $396.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $333.82.

About Eli Lilly and

(Get Rating)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.