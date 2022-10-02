Sandy Spring Bank Increases Stock Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,371 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 454 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CRA Financial Services LLC grew its position in QUALCOMM by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 9,064 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC grew its position in QUALCOMM by 143.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 18,527 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,367,000 after buying an additional 10,923 shares during the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 2.1% in the second quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 4,889 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 2.0% in the second quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,685 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $982,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Middleton & Co. Inc. MA lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 2.1% in the second quarter. Middleton & Co. Inc. MA now owns 95,587 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $12,210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,929 shares during the period. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

QUALCOMM Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of QCOM stock opened at $112.98 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $136.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.98. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $112.92 and a twelve month high of $193.58. The company has a market capitalization of $126.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.01, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.85 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 95.77% and a net margin of 30.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.66 EPS. Research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 10.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling at QUALCOMM

In other QUALCOMM news, insider James J. Cathey sold 2,084 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total value of $263,646.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,009.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on QCOM shares. StockNews.com downgraded QUALCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on QUALCOMM from $205.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. DZ Bank downgraded QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, QUALCOMM currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $193.29.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

(Get Rating)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.