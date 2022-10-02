Sandy Spring Bank Has $2.85 Million Stock Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $2,854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CAT. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar in the first quarter worth $29,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Investors Research Corp bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Core Alternative Capital lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 786.4% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the second quarter valued at $44,000. 68.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CAT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $230.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $226.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $240.00 to $227.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.44.

Shares of CAT stock opened at $164.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $86.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.45. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $160.60 and a 52 week high of $237.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $184.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $198.74.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.39 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 37.29%. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

