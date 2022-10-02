Sandy Spring Bank Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,091 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,453 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $4,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VUG. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 257.8% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 154,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $903,000 after purchasing an additional 111,659 shares in the last quarter. Cpwm LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $6,520,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 3,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 27,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,673,000 after purchasing an additional 2,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monetary Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $103,000.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

VUG stock opened at $213.95 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $243.68 and a 200-day moving average of $247.08. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $213.19 and a 12 month high of $328.52.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.