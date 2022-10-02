Rovin Capital UT ADV Purchases New Shares in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Rovin Capital UT ADV purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealthgate Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Wealthgate Family Office LLC now owns 34,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,741,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.9% during the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,233 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. HYA Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. HYA Advisors Inc now owns 5,412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 22,170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,632,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Staley Capital Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 46,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,444,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. 80.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA EFA opened at $56.01 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $55.22 and a one year high of $82.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $62.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.88.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.