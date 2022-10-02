Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital (OTCMKTS:GMBTU) Trading Down 1.5%

Shares of Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital (OTCMKTS:GMBTU – Get Rating) traded down 1.5% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $9.90 and last traded at $9.90. 1,600 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 4,280 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.05.

Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital Trading Down 1.5 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.90.

Get Queen's Gambit Growth Capital alerts:

Institutional Trading of Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital (OTCMKTS:GMBTU – Get Rating) by 197.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,011 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,998 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital were worth $30,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital Company Profile

Queen's Gambit Growth Capital, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Queen's Gambit Growth Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Queen's Gambit Growth Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.