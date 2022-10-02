Orion Capital Management LLC Boosts Position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Orion Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) by 137.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 863 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in Shell during the second quarter worth approximately $90,000. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in Shell by 3.4% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 19,912 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Shell by 19.9% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,533 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Shell during the second quarter worth approximately $1,464,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in Shell by 61.4% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 39,307 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,055,000 after buying an additional 14,957 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SHEL stock opened at $49.76 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $52.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.80. Shell plc has a 1-year low of $44.90 and a 1-year high of $61.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.33 billion, a PE ratio of 5.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The energy company reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $103.08 billion for the quarter. Shell had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 10.70%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Shell plc will post 11.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. Shell’s payout ratio is 21.05%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Shell from GBX 2,551 ($30.82) to GBX 2,779 ($33.58) in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. HSBC dropped their target price on Shell from GBX 2,700 ($32.62) to GBX 2,550 ($30.81) in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. ING Group raised Shell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Shell from GBX 3,100 ($37.46) to GBX 3,200 ($38.67) in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Shell from GBX 2,850 ($34.44) to GBX 3,000 ($36.25) in a report on Friday, July 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Shell currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,134.13.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

