NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Sold by Monument Capital Management

Monument Capital Management cut its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,073 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 369 shares during the period. Monument Capital Management’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $466,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Emerson Wealth LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 550.0% during the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 104 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. 62.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVIDIA Stock Down 0.7 %

NVIDIA stock opened at $121.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $302.26 billion, a PE ratio of 39.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 3.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $157.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $181.14. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $119.46 and a twelve month high of $346.47.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.70 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 36.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.13%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.25%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NVDA shares. Fubon Bank lowered shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of NVIDIA to $180.00 in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group set a $205.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 price target (down from $410.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $235.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.62.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

