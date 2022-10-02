Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Shares Sold by Welch & Forbes LLC

Welch & Forbes LLC cut its holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 90,093 shares of the company’s stock after selling 661 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $7,616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Novartis by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its stake in Novartis by 400.0% during the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Novartis during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Novartis by 168.8% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Novartis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 9.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on NVS shares. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a CHF 90 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Oddo Bhf cut Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a CHF 88 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Novartis from CHF 80 to CHF 75 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Novartis from CHF 80 to CHF 81 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Novartis from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.09.

Shares of NYSE NVS opened at $76.01 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $82.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.42. The stock has a market cap of $168.18 billion, a PE ratio of 7.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Novartis AG has a 52-week low of $74.09 and a 52-week high of $94.26.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $12.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.78 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 21.88% and a net margin of 44.31%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.64 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

