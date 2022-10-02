Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos Grows Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 39.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,356 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,364 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 4.3% of Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos’ holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 189.3% during the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Clean Yield Group grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 625.0% during the 1st quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

IVV stock opened at $358.65 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $402.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $409.02. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $358.53 and a fifty-two week high of $482.07.

About iShares S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

