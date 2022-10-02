Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Sold by Atwood & Palmer Inc.

Atwood & Palmer Inc. cut its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 555 shares of the company’s stock after selling 282 shares during the quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $51,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. GAM Holding AG grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 43.3% in the second quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 142,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,034,000 after purchasing an additional 43,231 shares during the last quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.8% in the second quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 64,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,863,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,089,000. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 10.7% in the second quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 8,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.2% during the second quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 127,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,652,000 after acquiring an additional 2,737 shares during the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Performance

NYSE:MRK opened at $86.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $218.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.33. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.50 and a fifty-two week high of $95.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $88.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.23.

Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.20. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 29.00% and a return on equity of 48.45%. The business had revenue of $14.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.27%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MRK. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $89.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $76.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Atlantic Securities raised their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.33.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

