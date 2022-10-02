Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) Short Interest Update

Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC – Get Rating) (TSE:MRI.U) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 591,100 shares, an increase of 35.5% from the August 31st total of 436,100 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 510,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Mercer International Stock Performance

Mercer International stock opened at $12.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Mercer International has a 1 year low of $9.51 and a 1 year high of $17.50. The company has a market cap of $813.89 million, a PE ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.74.

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC – Get Rating) (TSE:MRI.U) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $572.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $484.73 million. Mercer International had a net margin of 14.11% and a return on equity of 42.77%. The company’s revenue was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Mercer International will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Mercer International Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at Mercer International

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 28th will be given a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 27th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Mercer International’s dividend payout ratio is 6.56%.

In other news, Director Rainer Rettig sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.34, for a total value of $196,080.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,991.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Rainer Rettig sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.34, for a total value of $196,080.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,991.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Keith Purchase sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total transaction of $170,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 67,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,146,354.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Mercer International

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MERC. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Mercer International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its position in shares of Mercer International by 56.7% in the 1st quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 75,845 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after acquiring an additional 27,458 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Mercer International by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 65,407 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $912,000 after acquiring an additional 6,111 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Mercer International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Mercer International by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 25,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the period. 73.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MERC shares. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Mercer International from $16.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Mercer International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 10th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Mercer International from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Mercer International from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Mercer International from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.75.

Mercer International Company Profile

Mercer International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells northern bleached softwood kraft (NBSK) pulp in Europe, the United States, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Pulp and Wood Products. It also generates and sells green energy produced from biomass cogeneration power plant to third party utilities.

Featured Articles

