Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Bought by Welch & Forbes LLC

Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,609 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,283 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $4,609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MA. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Mastercard by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,233 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,882,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 1,612 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 45,553 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $16,368,000 after buying an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 44.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 3,642 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Camden Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 3,253 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MA. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $450.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $357.00 to $298.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Macquarie cut their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $410.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Mastercard from $450.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $414.09.

Mastercard Price Performance

MA opened at $284.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $281.69 and a 52-week high of $399.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $332.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $338.85. The company has a market cap of $274.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.06.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.20. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.49% and a return on equity of 143.35%. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.95 earnings per share. Mastercard’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.86%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,723 shares in the company, valued at $5,660,280. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Recommended Stories

