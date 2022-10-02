MAI Capital Management Sells 3,162 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

MAI Capital Management lessened its stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 22.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,908 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,162 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, City State Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 73.31% of the company’s stock.

TFC opened at $43.54 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.25 and a 200 day moving average of $49.55. The company has a market cap of $57.75 billion, a PE ratio of 9.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.12. Truist Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $42.56 and a 12 month high of $68.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.65 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 27.25% and a return on equity of 12.14%. Truist Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.78%. This is an increase from Truist Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.17%.

In other Truist Financial news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. sold 142,606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.78, for a total value of $6,813,714.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 862,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,214,550.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TFC. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $69.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $63.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.83.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

