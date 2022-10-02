Lincoln Capital Corp Trims Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Lincoln Capital Corp lowered its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 623 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 59 shares during the period. Lincoln Capital Corp’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.83% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $580.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, July 29th. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $517.00 to $512.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $575.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $571.00 to $559.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $579.00 to $581.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $570.32.

Costco Wholesale Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:COST opened at $472.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $209.20 billion, a PE ratio of 35.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $524.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $517.48. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $406.51 and a fifty-two week high of $612.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.17 by $0.03. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The company had revenue of $72.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.90 EPS. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.08%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.40%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.60, for a total transaction of $505,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,019,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.60, for a total value of $505,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,019,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP James P. Murphy sold 1,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.20, for a total transaction of $787,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 36,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,027,996. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,800 shares of company stock worth $1,449,904. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Costco Wholesale Profile

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

See Also

