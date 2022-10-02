iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK) Shares Bought by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK – Get Rating) by 248.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,125 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,799 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 1.48% of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF worth $19,909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Leelyn Smith LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. FourThought Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 154.7% during the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000.

IYK stock opened at $179.83 on Friday. iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF has a 12-month low of $178.49 and a 12-month high of $215.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $197.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $199.20.

iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S .Consumer Goods Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of United States consumer goods stocks, as represented by the Dow Jones United States Consumer Goods Index.

