iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is Orion Capital Management LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Orion Capital Management LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 29.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,951 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,515 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 5.9% of Orion Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Orion Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $7,564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 71,694,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,527,001,000 after acquiring an additional 1,416,703 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 182.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 45,323,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,562,676,000 after purchasing an additional 29,304,353 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 21.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,022,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,167,039,000 after buying an additional 5,158,468 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 8.1% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 23,931,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,857,671,000 after buying an additional 1,801,977 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,499,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,855,945,000 after buying an additional 394,911 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $358.65 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $402.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $409.02. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $358.53 and a 1 year high of $482.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

