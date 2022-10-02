iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Stock Position Raised by Welch & Forbes LLC

Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,032 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of EFA. Rovin Capital UT ADV purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter valued at $216,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.5% in the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 18,311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.9% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 64,831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,051,000 after purchasing an additional 4,160 shares in the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 42.8% in the second quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 46,248 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,890,000 after purchasing an additional 13,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belvedere Trading LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 56.9% in the second quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC now owns 78,743 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,987,000 after purchasing an additional 28,543 shares in the last quarter. 80.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

EFA opened at $56.01 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $55.22 and a 12-month high of $82.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $62.37 and a 200-day moving average of $65.88.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

