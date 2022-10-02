Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSMU) Trading Down 0.2%

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSMU – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 0.2% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $20.74 and last traded at $20.76. Approximately 3,433 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 7,928 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.81.

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.07.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.