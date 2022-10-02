Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSMP) Trading Down 0.1%

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSMP – Get Rating) shares traded down 0.1% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $23.80 and last traded at $23.80. 36,427 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 69% from the average session volume of 21,610 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.83.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.53.

