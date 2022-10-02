International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Bought by Sandy Spring Bank

Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,516 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,691,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 7,300.1% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 65,953 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,815,000 after buying an additional 66,869 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,581 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after buying an additional 1,744 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 25,465 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,403,000 after buying an additional 1,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clark Estates Inc. NY raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 81.1% in the fourth quarter. Clark Estates Inc. NY now owns 92,691 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,389,000 after buying an additional 41,500 shares during the last quarter. 55.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on IBM shares. StockNews.com cut shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $148.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $157.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Societe Generale dropped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines to $129.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.10.

In other International Business Machines news, Director David N. Farr purchased 1,000 shares of International Business Machines stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $125.00 per share, with a total value of $125,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IBM stock opened at $118.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $107.31 billion, a PE ratio of 19.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $129.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $132.83. International Business Machines Co. has a 1-year low of $114.56 and a 1-year high of $146.00.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $15.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.18 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 43.52%. International Business Machines’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.33 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.56%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 107.14%.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

