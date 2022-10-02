Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:PMAR) Shares Purchased by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:PMAR – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 517,189 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,724 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 6.52% of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March worth $15,262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 9,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Group boosted its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Planning Group now owns 10,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 10,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 13,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 2,516 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA PMAR opened at $29.12 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.73. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March has a 1 year low of $28.91 and a 1 year high of $32.61.

