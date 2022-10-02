Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Shares Acquired by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 19.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,508 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,539 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Illumina were worth $1,753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ILMN. Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in shares of Illumina by 75.0% during the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 77 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Illumina during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illumina during the first quarter valued at $31,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of Illumina during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Illumina during the first quarter valued at $37,000. 86.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $107,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $669,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

ILMN stock opened at $190.79 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $206.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $242.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Illumina, Inc. has a 52-week low of $173.45 and a 52-week high of $428.00. The firm has a market cap of $29.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,179.30 and a beta of 1.16.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The life sciences company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.06). Illumina had a positive return on equity of 5.61% and a negative net margin of 0.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Illumina from $306.00 to $215.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Illumina from $225.00 to $220.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 12th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Illumina from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Illumina from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Illumina in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Illumina has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $265.60.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

