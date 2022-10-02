Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Acquires 801 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,720 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Williams Companies in the first quarter worth $27,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in Williams Companies during the first quarter valued at $28,000. American National Bank increased its position in Williams Companies by 63.6% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 908 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its position in Williams Companies by 306.4% during the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 951 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Williams Companies during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Institutional investors own 85.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Williams Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Williams Companies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.86.

NYSE:WMB opened at $28.63 on Friday. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.86 and a 1-year high of $37.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.94 and a 200 day moving average of $33.47. The firm has a market cap of $34.89 billion, a PE ratio of 22.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.03. Williams Companies had a net margin of 14.57% and a return on equity of 13.43%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th were issued a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.94%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 132.81%.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

