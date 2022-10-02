Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Acquires 421 Shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) by 19.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,533 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Shell during the 1st quarter worth approximately $883,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Shell in the 1st quarter valued at $114,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in Shell in the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Shell in the 1st quarter valued at $1,572,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in Shell in the 1st quarter valued at $1,058,000. 7.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on SHEL. HSBC decreased their price objective on Shell from GBX 2,700 ($32.62) to GBX 2,550 ($30.81) in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Shell from GBX 2,850 ($34.44) to GBX 3,000 ($36.25) in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Shell from GBX 2,551 ($30.82) to GBX 2,779 ($33.58) in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. ING Group upgraded Shell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Shell in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,134.13.

NYSE:SHEL opened at $49.76 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.66. Shell plc has a 12-month low of $44.90 and a 12-month high of $61.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.80.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The energy company reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $103.08 billion for the quarter. Shell had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 10.70%. Equities research analysts expect that Shell plc will post 11.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 19th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Shell’s payout ratio is presently 21.05%.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

