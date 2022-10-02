Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Acquires 167 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,586 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AMAT. Norges Bank bought a new position in Applied Materials in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,146,885,000. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 33,850,576 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $4,461,584,000 after buying an additional 5,980,777 shares during the period. Cowa LLC bought a new position in Applied Materials in the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. Egerton Capital UK LLP bought a new position in Applied Materials in the 1st quarter worth approximately $263,732,000. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 24,875,796 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $3,278,728,000 after buying an additional 1,607,427 shares during the period. 74.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $145.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $115.00 to $109.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.08.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Applied Materials Price Performance

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.30, for a total value of $1,294,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 93,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,040,484.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $81.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $70.49 billion, a PE ratio of 10.95, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s fifty day moving average is $97.40 and its 200 day moving average is $105.75. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.53 and a 52 week high of $167.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $6.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.27 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 26.42% and a return on equity of 56.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.90 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is presently 13.90%.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Recommended Stories

