Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Purchases New Stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 16,330 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $681,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BK. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 145,483 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,450,000 after acquiring an additional 27,043 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 43,110 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,504,000 after acquiring an additional 1,599 shares during the last quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter worth $215,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter worth $4,269,000. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,006,016 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,429,000 after buying an additional 149,300 shares during the last quarter. 83.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $51.50 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $49.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of New York Mellon has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.58.

Insider Activity at Bank of New York Mellon

Bank of New York Mellon Trading Down 0.9 %

In related news, CEO Thomas P. Gibbons sold 105,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.24, for a total transaction of $4,542,880.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 221,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,556,818.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bank of New York Mellon stock opened at $38.52 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.29. The company has a market cap of $31.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 52-week low of $38.30 and a 52-week high of $64.63.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The bank reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.17 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 20.61% and a return on equity of 9.49%. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. Analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

Bank of New York Mellon Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Investors of record on Monday, July 25th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 22nd. This is an increase from Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is 37.56%.

About Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.

Featured Articles

