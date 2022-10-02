HCW Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:HCWB) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

HCW Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:HCWB – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,100 shares, an increase of 35.3% from the August 31st total of 11,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Rebecca Byam acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.50 per share, for a total transaction of $125,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 205,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $513,630. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have bought 104,000 shares of company stock worth $265,230. Insiders own 44.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in HCW Biologics stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HCW Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:HCWB – Get Rating) by 136.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,583 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,869 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.11% of HCW Biologics worth $108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

HCW Biologics Stock Performance

About HCW Biologics

Shares of HCW Biologics stock opened at $2.29 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.35. HCW Biologics has a 1-year low of $1.76 and a 1-year high of $7.05.

(Get Rating)

HCW Biologics Inc, a preclinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel immunotherapies for chronic, low-grade inflammation, and age-related diseases. The company's lead products include HCW9218, which is an injectable immunotherapeutic for patients with pancreatic, ovarian, breast, prostate, and colorectal cancers, as well as pulmonary fibrosis; and HCW9302 for auto-immune diseases, such as alopecia areata and metabolic diseases.

Featured Articles

