Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Decreases Stake in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating) by 31.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 220 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 102 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Paylocity were worth $38,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Paylocity by 101.7% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 121 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Paylocity by 1,730.0% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 183 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Paylocity during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paylocity during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Paylocity by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 260 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Paylocity alerts:

Paylocity Stock Performance

Shares of PCTY opened at $241.58 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 150.05 and a beta of 1.20. Paylocity Holding Co. has a one year low of $152.01 and a one year high of $314.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $242.96 and its 200-day moving average is $205.96.

Insider Activity at Paylocity

Paylocity ( NASDAQ:PCTY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.11. Paylocity had a return on equity of 17.29% and a net margin of 10.65%. The business had revenue of $228.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Michael R. Haske sold 33,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $6,671,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 775,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $155,177,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, COO Michael R. Haske sold 33,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $6,671,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 775,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $155,177,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Nicholas Rost sold 185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.00, for a total value of $49,580.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,307,036. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 209,223 shares of company stock valued at $48,456,773 over the last 90 days. 28.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on PCTY. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Paylocity from $195.00 to $269.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Paylocity from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Paylocity from $274.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Raymond James upped their price target on Paylocity from $245.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Paylocity to $240.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $271.19.

Paylocity Profile

(Get Rating)

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based human capital management and payroll software solutions for workforce in the United States. The company offers Payroll and Tax Services solution to simplifies payroll, automates processes, and manages compliance requirements within one system; and expense management, on demand payment, and garnishment solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Paylocity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paylocity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.