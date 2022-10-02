Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. Acquires 89 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,242 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 27,039.0% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,918,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 3,903,893 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 4,837.6% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 993,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,817,000 after purchasing an additional 973,182 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 10,993,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,949,898,000 after buying an additional 753,260 shares during the last quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp raised its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 1,412,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,440,000 after buying an additional 333,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connectus Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $71,578,000.

Get iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $219.26 on Friday. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $217.39 and a fifty-two week high of $292.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $244.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $246.30.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.