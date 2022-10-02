Golden Tag Resources (CVE:GOG) Trading Up 3.1%

Golden Tag Resources Ltd. (CVE:GOG – Get Rating) was up 3.1% on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.17 and last traded at C$0.17. Approximately 64,954 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 110,291 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.16.

Golden Tag Resources Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$35.69 million and a PE ratio of -6.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$0.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.21.

About Golden Tag Resources

Golden Tag Resources Ltd., a mineral resource exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company explores for silver, zinc, copper, lead, and gold deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the San Diego property that consists of 4 mining concessions covering an area of 91.65 hectares located in Durango State, Mexico.

